Lansing Police Department asking for help in finding burglary suspect
Detective Walt Kim is seeking help in finding a man caught on camera allegedly breaking into a local business
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday the Lansing Police Department (LPD) announced via social media that they are looking for help in identifying a man suspected of burglary.
Detective Walt Kim is seeking help in finding a man caught on camera allegedly breaking into a business in the 1800 block of N. Grand River in Lansing. Anyone with information about either the suspect or the burglary is asked to call the LPD at 517-483-4600, or to contact Detective Kim directly at 517-483-6940.
The full post is included below.
