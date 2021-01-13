Lansing Police Department asking for help in finding burglary suspect

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday the Lansing Police Department (LPD) announced via social media that they are looking for help in identifying a man suspected of burglary.

Detective Walt Kim is seeking help in finding a man caught on camera allegedly breaking into a business in the 1800 block of N. Grand River in Lansing. Anyone with information about either the suspect or the burglary is asked to call the LPD at 517-483-4600, or to contact Detective Kim directly at 517-483-6940.

The full post is included below.

ASSIST INVESTIGATION Lansing Police Detective Walt Kim needs assistance identifying this man. He is the Suspect in a... Posted by Lansing Police Department on Wednesday, January 13, 2021

