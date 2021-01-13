Advertisement

Government transparency is top priority for House Republicans in 2021

Bill is one of first in the 101st Legislature
Mid-Michigan lawmakers react to open-carry ban at Michigan Capitol
Mid-Michigan lawmakers react to open-carry ban at Michigan Capitol(Michael Nafso/WJRT)
By Cody Butler
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - House Republicans are working to improve transparency and ethics in Michigan’s government.

House Speaker Pro Tem Pamela Hornberger introduced a bill Wednesday that would require state legislators to abstain from voting on bills that could personally benefit them or their families.

“Over the years, it’s become apparent through various studies that Michigan residents do not trust their government,” said Rep. Hornberger, of Chesterfield Township. “That’s a huge problem. As a legislator, it’s my job to listen to the concerns of the people and implement changes to respond to their needs. This plan accomplishes that, and I’m hopeful it’s just a first step to help restore faith in our state government.”

House Speaker Jason Wentworth said he will also introduce a resolution that would require bills to pass with two thirds vote during lame duck sessions.

He also said he would consider any legislation to open transparency in Michigan, including lifting the FIOA exemption for the Legislature and Governor.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sources: Governor Whitmer could extend indoor dining ban, set to reopen Feb. 1
Michigan plans to charge ex-Governor Snyder in Flint water probe
U.S. House of Representatives
House urges Pence to help oust Trump; impeachment next
Attorney General Nessel reacts to court ruling in election lawsuits
McLaren Flint hospital
CDC letter: McLaren Flint Hospital has spread Legionnaires’ disease for 10+ years

Latest News

Lansing Police Department asking for help in finding burglary suspect
Opioids in Michigan.
Nessel joins bipartisan coalition of AGs pushing FDA to examine progress in opioid fight
Michigan's House of Representatives approved COVID stimulus package Monday.
Republican leaders stand by Capitol security measures
Former Gov. Rick Snyder testified about actions people took before and during the Flint water...
Michigan plans to charge Rick Snyder for Flint Crisis