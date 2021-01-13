Government transparency is top priority for House Republicans in 2021

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - House Republicans are working to improve transparency and ethics in Michigan’s government.

House Speaker Pro Tem Pamela Hornberger introduced a bill Wednesday that would require state legislators to abstain from voting on bills that could personally benefit them or their families.

“Over the years, it’s become apparent through various studies that Michigan residents do not trust their government,” said Rep. Hornberger, of Chesterfield Township. “That’s a huge problem. As a legislator, it’s my job to listen to the concerns of the people and implement changes to respond to their needs. This plan accomplishes that, and I’m hopeful it’s just a first step to help restore faith in our state government.”

House Speaker Jason Wentworth said he will also introduce a resolution that would require bills to pass with two thirds vote during lame duck sessions.

He also said he would consider any legislation to open transparency in Michigan, including lifting the FIOA exemption for the Legislature and Governor.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.