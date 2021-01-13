Former Flint mayor and residents react to possible charges in water investigation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A city waiting for justice may finally get its day in court.

According to Associated Press sources, former Governor Rick Snyder will be charged for his alleged role in the Flint water crisis. Charges in a previous investigation were dropped in 2019.

Former Mayor Karen Weaver, who was in office four years of the Flint water crisis, feels a sense of hope.

“I remember meeting with former Governor Snyder, and he said, ‘Flint can get over it.’ Those were his words and I was like, ‘What did you say?’ said Weaver.

We still don’t know what the charges against former Governor Snyder will be, but Weaver says she’s hoping for manslaughter.

“When I first heard it, I think I was so surprised because, like I said, I had been hearing these rumors, but you just sit there and you’re like, ‘Is this real?’” she said.

The Associated Press reports former health department director Nick Lyon and others from the Snyder administration will also be charged.

“There was help. I don’t know if it’s called conspiracy, accessory, but there was help in this cover up because you can’t cover up what was done to the city, poisoning a city, and keep it quiet for 18 months. You can’t do that by yourself,” said Weaver.

Ariana Hawk’s son had skin issues that developed in 2014. He was pictured on the cover of Time magazine two years later.

She also knows someone who died of Legionnaire’s disease in Flint.

“I’d just like to actually see him be charged and not just charges in the headlines and we get swept under the rug,” said Hawk.

After years of waiting, these two women and many more may finally get the relief they’ve been looking for.

“I hope he has a nice, long time to sit in a prison cell and think about those callous, harsh words he said to the people of Flint,” said Weaver.

The Attorney General’s Office will hold a press conference Thursday morning at 11:30 a.m. to announce “the outcome of the state’s investigation into the Flint water crisis.” Stay with News 10 as this story develops.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.