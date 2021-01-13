Ford to close operations in Brazil, effective immediately

(WILX) - Ford Motor Company says it will close three engine manufacturing plants in Brazil this year, eliminating 5,000 jobs.

Ford says it will immediately stop producing cars in Brazil due to losses caused by the pandemic. The company had been operating there since 1919.

“With more than a century in South America and Brazil, we know these are very difficult but necessary, actions to create a healthy and sustainable business,” said Ford CEO Jim Farley in a statement. “We are moving to a lean, asset-light business model by ceasing production in Brazil and serving customers with some of the best and most exciting vehicles in our global portfolio. We will also accelerate bringing our customers the benefits of connectivity, electrification, and autonomous technologies to efficiently address the need for cleaner and safer vehicles well into the future.”

Ford workers protested against the closures, saying the shutdown will have a “big impact” on thousands of families and the country’s economy.

The automaker said it will keep its South American headquarters, product development center, and proving grounds in Brazil.

