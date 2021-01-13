Covid Issues Hinder NBA’s Phoenix Suns

-UNDATED (AP) - The Phoenix Suns are now the latest NBA team to deal with contact tracing issues related to the coronavirus pandemic. Their game tonight against the Atlanta Hawks has been called off by the league after it was learned they wouldn’t have enough players cleared to participate. It’s the sixth postponement in the NBA since Sunday and the third on today’s schedule, joining Utah at Washington and Orlando at Boston. It also marks the second consecutive time that a team ran into issues after playing in Washington. The Miami Heat lost eight players to COVID-related issues following their road game against the Wizards on Saturday.