City of East Lansing office closures extended

(City of East Lansing Facebook)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of East Lansing’s current office closures will be extended beyond mid-January due to growing COVID-19 concerns.

Most of the City offices will continue to remain closed for in-person transactions until further notice.

However, all essential services (police, fire, EMS, curbside trash/recycling services, water services, wastewater management, buildings/trades inspections and court services) will still be available to the public.

Offices that will remain closed to the public for in-person transactions include the following facilities:

  • East Lansing City Hall
  • East Lansing Department of Public Works
  • East Lansing Prime Time
  • East Lansing Public Library
  • East Lansing 54B District Court

The East Lansing Police Department’s 24/7 police desk will continue to remain staffed and open to the public during the office closures, and the East Lansing Hannah Community Center will also remain open for limited hours to continue offering its Remote Learning Camp as well as fitness center and pool visits on a reservation-only basis and other limited programming.

Quick reminder: property tax bills are due on Feb. 16.

For a list of City phone numbers, online payment options, and additional departmental service information, click here.

