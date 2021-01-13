Advertisement

California lifts part of stay-at-home order

This is a rare bright spot as the state pushes through an intense surge of the virus.
(Source: Office of the Governor of California)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 5:46 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - Tuesday California Governor Gavin Newsom lifted a stay-at-home order in the 13-county Sacramento region as hospital conditions improve there.

This is a rare bright spot as the state pushes through an intense surge of the virus.

The move means restaurants can serve diners outdoors, hair salons and other businesses can reopen, and retail stores can serve more customers.

The San Francisco Bay area, the Central Valley, and southern California will remain under restrictions.

California is averaging 42,000 new cases a day and recorded 3,500 virus deaths in the last week.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sources: Governor Whitmer could extend indoor dining ban, set to reopen Feb. 1
Michigan plans to charge ex-Governor Snyder in Flint water probe
U.S. House of Representatives
House urges Pence to help oust Trump; impeachment next
Attorney General Nessel reacts to court ruling in election lawsuits
McLaren Flint hospital
CDC letter: McLaren Flint Hospital has spread Legionnaires’ disease for 10+ years

Latest News

Lansing Police Department asking for help in finding burglary suspect
Mid-Michigan lawmakers react to open-carry ban at Michigan Capitol
Government transparency is top priority for House Republicans in 2021
Opioids in Michigan.
Nessel joins bipartisan coalition of AGs pushing FDA to examine progress in opioid fight
Michigan's House of Representatives approved COVID stimulus package Monday.
Republican leaders stand by Capitol security measures
Former Gov. Rick Snyder testified about actions people took before and during the Flint water...
Michigan plans to charge Rick Snyder for Flint Crisis