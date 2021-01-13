California lifts part of stay-at-home order

(WILX) - Tuesday California Governor Gavin Newsom lifted a stay-at-home order in the 13-county Sacramento region as hospital conditions improve there.

This is a rare bright spot as the state pushes through an intense surge of the virus.

The move means restaurants can serve diners outdoors, hair salons and other businesses can reopen, and retail stores can serve more customers.

The San Francisco Bay area, the Central Valley, and southern California will remain under restrictions.

California is averaging 42,000 new cases a day and recorded 3,500 virus deaths in the last week.

