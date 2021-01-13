Advertisement

CACS Walk for Warmth going virtual

Funds raised from the walk go to helping those in the local community who are experiencing utility bill related emergencies
(WABI)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jan. 13, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Every year Capital Area Community Services hosts a Walk for Warmth event in February. All funds raised from the walk go toward helping individuals and families in the local community who are experiencing utility bill related emergencies.

Now, in view of the current pandemic conditions, the 31st year of these walks will be held virtually on Saturday, Feb. 27.

Every paid registration will receive a t-shirt. There is also a Kids Mile option that is free.

There are CACS Service Centers in Ingham, Eaton, Clinton and Shiawassee county. The link below will allow you to sign up for any of our Service Center locations.

Event organizers thanked those who have participated in the past, and said they look forward to new participants joining in for the first time.

Those interested in signing up can do so on the event website.

