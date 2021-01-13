Advertisement

Browns Working Through Covid Issues To Ready For Kansas City Trip

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) moves out of the pocket during the first half...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) moves out of the pocket during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Don Wright)(Don Wright | AP)
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
-UNDATED (AP) - The Cleveland Browns’ top cornerback is back with the team after missing Cleveland’s past two games - one of them a playoff win - with COVID-19. Denzel Ward was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list today along with cornerback Kevin Johnson as the Browns began practicing for Sunday’s playoff game at Kansas City. Offensive line coach Bill Callahan also returned to the team after being one of four assistants sidelined by the virus. Head coach Kevin Stefanski says he’s on track to return tomorrow after missing Sunday’s wild-card win in Pittsburgh with COVID-19. Pro Bowl left guard Joel Bitonio remains in isolation, and the Browns are hoping to get him back in the next day or two.

