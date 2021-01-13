Browns Working Through Covid Issues To Ready For Kansas City Trip

-UNDATED (AP) - The Cleveland Browns’ top cornerback is back with the team after missing Cleveland’s past two games - one of them a playoff win - with COVID-19. Denzel Ward was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list today along with cornerback Kevin Johnson as the Browns began practicing for Sunday’s playoff game at Kansas City. Offensive line coach Bill Callahan also returned to the team after being one of four assistants sidelined by the virus. Head coach Kevin Stefanski says he’s on track to return tomorrow after missing Sunday’s wild-card win in Pittsburgh with COVID-19. Pro Bowl left guard Joel Bitonio remains in isolation, and the Browns are hoping to get him back in the next day or two.