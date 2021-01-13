Advertisement

Bears’ Coach and GM To Stay At Least Another Season

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) walks off the field after an NFL wild-card...
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) walks off the field after an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. The Saints won 21-9.(AP Photo/Brett Duke)
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
Mason man suffers fatal injuries following crash on Columbia and Eifert Rd.
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
Lansing Police Department
Lansing Police Department opens safe online selling location

Latest News

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo reacts to a play during the first half of an NCAA college...
Michigan State-Iowa postponed
Portland St. Patrick heading to football state finals
Portland St. Patrick football ready for 8-player state final
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) moves out of the pocket during the first half...
Browns Working Through Covid Issues To Ready For Kansas City Trip
Phoenix Suns' Markieff Morris reacts to a call during the second half of the team's NBA...
Covid Issues Hinder NBA’s Phoenix Suns