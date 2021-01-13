Skip to content
News
Weather
Sports
Coronavirus
Livestream
Watch Previous Newscasts
Search
Homepage
News
State
National
International
Education
National Politics
Health
Weather
Live Stream
Live Events
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Cams
Map Room
Closings
Sports
Game of the Week
Sports Blitz
In My View
Seniors Sidelined
Coronavirus
Vaccinations
COVID-19 Map
School Zone
Studio 10
Abood Law Firm
Animals and Pets
Beauty and Fashion
Community Calendar
Family and Health
Featured Guests
Food
Fun and To-Do
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Jobs at WILX
Send Us a News Tip!
Request Talent
Download Our App
Community
Newsletter
Contests
Schools Rule
Rising Stars
Watch Previous Newscasts
Submit Photos and Videos
Decision 2020
Election Results
National Results Map
VUit: Battleground States
Hot Button
Traffic
Traffic Map
Positive Parenting
Watching Your Wallet
MomsEveryday
Sparrow Medical Minute
On The Job
Holidays
Schedule
PowerNation
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
10.2 Heroes & Icons
10.5 Antenna TV
Holiday Vacations
Latest Newscasts
Advertisement
Bears’ Coach and GM To Stay At Least Another Season
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) walks off the field after an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. The Saints won 21-9.
(AP Photo/Brett Duke)
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 4:37 PM EST
|
Updated: 16 hours ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -
Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.
Most Read
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
Mason man suffers fatal injuries following crash on Columbia and Eifert Rd.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
Lansing Police Department opens safe online selling location
Latest News
Michigan State-Iowa postponed
Portland St. Patrick football ready for 8-player state final
Browns Working Through Covid Issues To Ready For Kansas City Trip
Covid Issues Hinder NBA’s Phoenix Suns