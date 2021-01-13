Advertisement

Attorney General Nessel to announce outcome of Flint water investigation in press conference

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Tuesday, reports surfaced that former Michigan governor Rick Snyder will be facing charges in a Flint water trial.

Attorney General Nessel, Michigan Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud, and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym L. Worthy are set to announce the court findings and outcome of Michigan’s criminal investigation regarding the Flint Water Crisis.

A virtual press conference will happen on Thursday, January 14 at 11:30 a.m.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions within the state, in-person attendance is not permitted.

WILX will be livestreaming this event and will keep you updated.

