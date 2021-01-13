Advertisement

Aaron Rodgers tapped as Jeopardy! guest host

The show is using a series of interim hosts in place of the iconic Alex Trebek, who died in November after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Green Bay Packers quarterback, and Celebrity Jeopardy! champion, Aaron Rodgers has been tapped as one of the guest hosts coming to the iconic quiz show.(Jeopardy! Productions)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Green Bay Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers is no stranger to tough questions. Now, he will be on the other side of the microphone.

The sports star claims he has been tapped to guest host “Jeopardy!”

“They’re doing some guest hosting spots,” Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show. “I have the opportunity to do one of those.”

The talented QB actually won the “Jeopardy!” celebrity edition back in 2015. He beat “Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary and retired astronaut Mark Kelly on the episode, earning a $50,000 donation to his charity of choice, the MACC Fund (Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer).

Rodgers says Alex Trebek was one of his heroes growing up.

“The show has been so special to me over the years,” Rodgers said. “It’s been a staple at my house here in Green Bay for the last 16 years – 6 o’clock watching Alex and trying to get as many questions as I can. When the opportunity came up in 2015 I mean that was a dream come true, it really was, to be on there, to get to meet Alex was just such a special moment, and we’re all obviously sad about his passing. I’ve said it before I think when he passed, but there’s this nostalgic connection to certain figures in our life based on our childhood and where we were at and the times we had those memories, it almost makes these people feel like family, like you know them.”

The show’s first guest host since Trebek’s death is Ken Jennings. Rodgers will host during the NFL’s off-season. Rodgers said he did not watch Jennings host, as he was watching film and checking in on college football at the same time the episode aired.

No word yet on when the episodes may air but when they do, you can watch them on WILX at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

