Advertisement

WHO: another new strain of coronavirus found in Japan

There’s word of yet another new strain of the coronavirus.
(Source: AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
(Source: AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)(GIM)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 6:53 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) says Japan is reporting a new variant of the coronavirus.

The new variant is reportedly coming from Brazil. The mutation is different from the ones identified in Britain and South Africa.

An agency expert said new strains may be speeding up the spread of COVID-19, but there is still no evidence they make individual cases of the disease worse.

“Right now, there is no evidence that variants are driving any element of severity,” Michael Ryan of the WHO Health Emergencies Program said. “There is some evidence that variants may be increasing or adding to transmission and in some sense giving some extra transmissibility to the virus.”

Even as dozens of countries start rolling out vaccination programs, the WHO says herd immunity from the virus is highly unlikely this year.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson County Sheriff warns of new scam
Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan....
The Latest: Trump issues emergency declaration for inaugural
Attorney General Nessel reacts to court ruling in election lawsuits
Restrictions on indoor dining in Michigan are set to expire Friday.
Fink calls for state to allow indoor dining
Porch pirate in Delta Township
Delta Township porch pirate

Latest News

Jordan Lee Cook, 22 of Lansing, was arrested for assault after wielding a machete at a MSP...
Lansing man arrested for assault after wielding a machete at a trooper
Grand Haven psychologist William Kooistra has lost his license. In May, Kooistra was sentenced...
Grand Haven psychologist’s license suspended
U.S. HHS grants Governor Whitmer’s request to release vaccines held by Trump administration
The Shyft Group, formerly known as Spartan Motors, is bringing hundreds of new jobs to the...
Hundreds of new jobs coming to Lansing region with Shyft Group expansion
Lansing schools join CADL’s student initiative