WHO: another new strain of coronavirus found in Japan

(WILX) - The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) says Japan is reporting a new variant of the coronavirus.

The new variant is reportedly coming from Brazil. The mutation is different from the ones identified in Britain and South Africa.

An agency expert said new strains may be speeding up the spread of COVID-19, but there is still no evidence they make individual cases of the disease worse.

“Right now, there is no evidence that variants are driving any element of severity,” Michael Ryan of the WHO Health Emergencies Program said. “There is some evidence that variants may be increasing or adding to transmission and in some sense giving some extra transmissibility to the virus.”

Even as dozens of countries start rolling out vaccination programs, the WHO says herd immunity from the virus is highly unlikely this year.

