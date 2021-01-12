Advertisement

Trump’s first amendment rights not violated in social media fallout

People who use sites like Facebook and Twitter agree to abide by their terms of service when they sign up.
Twitter permanently banned President Donald Trump in the aftermath of the Capitol riots.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week, the internet and airwaves are filled with cries of “free speech” and accusations of first amendment violations, after major tech companies Banned President Donald Trump from posting on them.

Despite what your friend says on Facebook, President Trump is not having his rights taken away. The First Amendment solely deals with the government’s role in suppressing public expression.

People who use sites like Facebook and Twitter agree to abide by their terms of service when they sign up. In banning the president, Twitter cited fears of further violence after last week’s mob violence by his supporters at the capitol.

“The first amendment does not prohibit private businesses from making their own rules,” attorney Jon Buchan, Jr. said

“if you do not like the policies of one social media platform, you’re allowed to go to use another one,” added Dominick Miserandino, social media expert of miserandino.com

Twitter and Facebook are not alone in cracking down on President Trump. Following the Capitol riots, Amazon forced Parler offline. Monday, Parler sued Amazon for removing the platform from app stores and the Amazon Web Services hosting platform.

