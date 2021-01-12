Sources: Governor Whitmer could extend indoor dining ban, set to reopen Feb. 1

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to sources and WLUC, the Whitmer administration could be extending the indoor dining ban.

The current restrictions are set to expire on January 15, but there is a plan to reopen on February 1.

Governor Whitmer is set to hold a presser on Wednesday detailing more plans.

WILX will keep you updated.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.