Sources: Governor Whitmer could extend indoor dining ban, set to reopen Feb. 1
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to sources and WLUC, the Whitmer administration could be extending the indoor dining ban.
The current restrictions are set to expire on January 15, but there is a plan to reopen on February 1.
Governor Whitmer is set to hold a presser on Wednesday detailing more plans.
WILX will keep you updated.
