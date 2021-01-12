Advertisement

Sources: Governor Whitmer could extend indoor dining ban, set to reopen Feb. 1

(Eric Fletcher/ WJRT)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Jan. 12, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to sources and WLUC, the Whitmer administration could be extending the indoor dining ban.

The current restrictions are set to expire on January 15, but there is a plan to reopen on February 1.

Governor Whitmer is set to hold a presser on Wednesday detailing more plans.

WILX will keep you updated.

