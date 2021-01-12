Slick roads possible Monday night until Tuesday morning

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Currently, there is a winter weather advisory in effect due to freezing rain.

Slick roads are possible from Monday night well into Tuesday morning. It could make your morning commute a little longer.

Prepare to leave home a little earlier than usual and remain cautious when driving amid icy conditions.

The WILX weather app will keep you up-to-date with all things weather.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.