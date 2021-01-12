Non-stop flights to Cancun coming to Capital Region International Airport

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Capital Region International Airport will soon offer a direct flight from Lansing to Cancun, Mexico.

The flights start Feb. 13 and will run through April 4.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the airport has stepped up sanitation and social distancing efforts.

Other changes have been made to provide a near touchless experience from the time you check in to the time you board your flight.

Just you, the sand, and a beautiful ocean. Book your escape to Cancún today! Direct flights begin on February 13th! #FlyLansing #ALG #AppleVacations Posted by Lansing's Capital Region International Airport (LAN) on Monday, January 11, 2021

