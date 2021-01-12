Non-stop flights to Cancun coming to Capital Region International Airport
If you’ve ever wanted to hop a flight to somewhere warmer during the winter - good news!
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Capital Region International Airport will soon offer a direct flight from Lansing to Cancun, Mexico.
The flights start Feb. 13 and will run through April 4.
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the airport has stepped up sanitation and social distancing efforts.
Other changes have been made to provide a near touchless experience from the time you check in to the time you board your flight.
