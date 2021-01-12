MSU’s Rosenthal Transfers To Illinois
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State redshirt junior fullback Max Rosenthal has transferred to Illinois. He is the first Spartan from the transfer portal to transfer to another Power 5 Conference school. Illinois’ new coach Bret Bielema uses a fullback in his offense and Rosenthal believes it is a better fit for him. Rosenthal came to Michigan State as a walk on but worked his way into playing time this past fall.
