MSU’s Rosenthal Transfers To Illinois

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State redshirt junior fullback Max Rosenthal has transferred to Illinois. He is the first Spartan from the transfer portal to transfer to another Power 5 Conference school. Illinois’ new coach Bret Bielema uses a fullback in his offense and Rosenthal believes it is a better fit for him. Rosenthal came to Michigan State as a walk on but worked his way into playing time this past fall.

