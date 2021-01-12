Advertisement

More Covid Issues In College Basketball

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Southeastern Conference has postponed tonight’s basketball game between in-state rivals No. 10 Tennessee and Vanderbilt because of a combination of positive coronavirus tests, contact tracing and quarantining within the Commodores’ program. The game was a late addition to the schedule because of COVID-19 issues at Missouri, where Vanderbilt had been scheduled to play, and at South Carolina, Tennessee’s originally scheduled opponent. Vanderbilt is still set to visit Tennessee on Saturday night as originally scheduled.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - The Big 12 has announced that West Virginia has postponed its next two men’s basketball home games due to COVID-19 concerns. The announcement came a day after the 13th-ranked Mountaineers called off their game tonight at No. 2 Baylor. WVU also postponed Saturday’s home game with TCU and a Jan. 19 contest against Oklahoma State in Morgantown.

