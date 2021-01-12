Michigan surpasses 525,000 coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of January 12, Michigan health officials have reported 1,994 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 100* deaths. The state total now sits at 525,612 cases and 13,501 deaths.

Clinton County reports 4,043 cases and 49 deaths.

Eaton County reports 4,875 cases and 108 deaths.

Ingham County reports 13,289 cases and 219 deaths.

Jackson County reports 8,132 cases and 183 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 3,127 cases and 60 deaths.

The data is updated daily here.

