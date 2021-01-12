Advertisement

Michigan surpasses 525,000 coronavirus cases

(WNDU)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of January 12, Michigan health officials have reported 1,994 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 100* deaths. The state total now sits at 525,612 cases and 13,501 deaths.

Clinton County reports 4,043 cases and 49 deaths.

Eaton County reports 4,875 cases and 108 deaths.

Ingham County reports 13,289 cases and 219 deaths.

Jackson County reports 8,132 cases and 183 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 3,127 cases and 60 deaths.

The data is updated daily here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sources: Governor Whitmer could extend indoor dining ban, set to reopen Feb. 1
Michigan plans to charge ex-Governor Snyder in Flint water probe
U.S. House of Representatives
House urges Pence to help oust Trump; impeachment next
Attorney General Nessel reacts to court ruling in election lawsuits
McLaren Flint hospital
CDC letter: McLaren Flint Hospital has spread Legionnaires’ disease for 10+ years

Latest News

Lansing Police Department asking for help in finding burglary suspect
Mid-Michigan lawmakers react to open-carry ban at Michigan Capitol
Government transparency is top priority for House Republicans in 2021
Opioids in Michigan.
Nessel joins bipartisan coalition of AGs pushing FDA to examine progress in opioid fight
Michigan's House of Representatives approved COVID stimulus package Monday.
Republican leaders stand by Capitol security measures
Former Gov. Rick Snyder testified about actions people took before and during the Flint water...
Michigan plans to charge Rick Snyder for Flint Crisis