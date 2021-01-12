Michigan Capitol Commission bans open carrying in Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Change is coming to the capitol.

Michigan’s Capitol Commission has officially banned openly carrying a gun inside the building.

The Commission tried to pass a similar ban back in April after armed protestors made their way into the Capitol’s gallery.

Last week’s attack on the Capitol, that ultimately killed 5 people, called them to action again to make a change.

Thr ban was unanimously approved following the U.S. Capitol attack.

Until yesterday Michigan was one of just a few states that didn’t have some kind of ban in place at their capitol building.

The F.B.I. is warning of armed protests that are planned at all 50 state capitols in the days leading up to President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Lawmakers say they hope this will help secure the capitol and protect visitors.

“This is one thing we can do immediately to try and keep the people who visit here, work here and legislate here safer.” said Joan Bauer, member of Michigan Capitol Commission.

The ban is only for on openly carrying guns.

Concealed weapons are still allowed inside.

The ban does not apply to the outside of the building.

