Mayor Andy Schor and department directors will not receive annual pay raises

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Andy Schor announced on Monday that he will be returning his automatic pay raise to the City of Lansing in 2021. Also, the City of Lansing department directors will not receive an annual raise.

Teamsters Local 243 Clerical, Technical, Professional Unit and Supervisory Unit wages will remain flat per their collectively bargained contract extension for 2021. City Council approved the Teamsters Local 243 contract extension during their meeting on Monday, January 11, 2021.

The City of Lansing cut $12.5 million from its budget between March and May of 2020 due to reduced revenues as a result of COVID-19 and its impact on the local economy. With the failure of the federal government to provide recovery funds for cities, Lansing and other cities will continue to face budget struggles.

“The City of Lansing, along with all cities, has endured extreme revenue reductions over the last ten months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is expected to continue if we do not receive federal assistance. I thank Teamsters Local 243 employees for recognizing the City’s financial position and for doing their part in extending their existing contract for a year. I also appreciate the leadership of our department directors for joining in foregoing their pay raises. We will get Lansing through this difficult economic time we are facing and will come out the other side stronger together.”

There are 211 Teamsters Local 243 employees and 13 department directors.

This information is directly from the Office of Mayor Andy Schor.

