Leader of Proud Boys released from federal custody in Hawaii

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 7:14 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
(WILX) - The founder of the Hawaii chapter of the far-right group, The Proud Boys, has been released from custody.

Nick Ochs was arrested in Honolulu last week after participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

He was charged with one count of unlawful entry into restricted buildings or grounds. That charge carries a penalty of one year in prison if convicted.

Ochs was released Monday on a $5,000 bond.

He was ordered to remain on Oahu, where he lives, before his next court appearance on Jan. 27. He will be allowed to travel to Washington D.C. for any future court proceedings.

While on bond, Ochs is not allowed to join any organized protests or enter any government buildings.

In 2020, Ochs ran as a Republican for the state House of Representatives but lost to Democrat Adrian Tam. Ochs was endorsed by the Hawaii GOP and Trump ally Roger Stone.

