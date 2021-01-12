Lansing schools join CADL’s student initiative

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday Capital Area District Libraries (CADL) announced the addition of 10,834 students from the Lansing School District to its Student Success Initiative.

This initiative allows students in participating districts to get a virtual library card, regardless of where they live. The card provides access to valuable digital services such as online tutoring, practice college entrance exams, and language learning, as well as a limited number of physical items.

“The Student Success Initiative is such an important part of our library curriculum right now,” said Joy Currie, teacher librarian for Lansing Everett High School. “CADL is providing virtual resources to my students when our physical school library is not accessible. And the CADL librarians are an invaluable resource for classroom teachers and teacher-librarians in the Lansing School District.”

As the Head Librarian at CADL’s three Lansing branches—Downtown Lansing, South Lansing and Foster—Melissa Cole helped facilitate the partnership with a goal of enriching the education options for local students. “It’s particularly important now,” she said, “when access to school libraries and other sources of information are limited due to the health crisis. We are happy to be working with families, students, librarians and teachers to help meet their needs. "

