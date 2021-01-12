Lansing non-profit creates subscription boxes for teen girls

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Grit, Glam, And Guts (GGG), a Lansing-based non-profit that has empowered underserved teen girls for nearly a decade in Mid-Michigan and across the state is now reaching teen girls right in their homes. For the first time in its nine-year history, GGG is coming directly to the doorsteps of teen girls across Michigan with the January Dream Box.

The January Dream Box is a specially curated quarterly subscription box that’s sent directly to the homes of teen girls. Each box has items like inspirational T-shirts, journals, or affirmation cards that have the goal of helping teens gain a higher self-awareness, develop a healthy self-identity, and also recognize and engage in the power of their voice. Grit, Glam, and Guts CEO and Founder, Cameo King, shares why she began the new endeavor.

“The January Dream box isn’t just about getting inspirational items to teens. It’s about continuing our mission and improving the personal, social, academic, and career development of girls throughout Michigan especially at a time when their voice, needs, and experiences can easily get lost in the middle of a global pandemic,” says King.

Every box comes with the Grit, Glam, & Guts online community and sisterhood where teen girls can thrive, be encouraged, and supported. Teens will also learn directly through LIVE sessions from dream coaches who are authors, creators, artists, and entrepreneurs who created the items inside each box.

“Our goal is that teen girls are inspired, equipped, and empowered to navigate modern-day challenges,” said King. “They are affected just as much as adults, businesses, amid the pandemic. Many of them are frustrated and struggling emotionally because they aren’t able to do what teens should do. The January Dream is here to assist with that.”

The inaugural January Dream Box comes with the Dream Girl Starter Kit, Dream Journal, Inspirational T-shirt, Beautiful Dreamer Pin, 3 Dream Coaches, 4 live sessions, access to the GGG Squad Groupme, and GGG Squad Facebook Group. The last day to subscribe is January 15th.

For more information, please head to https://www.gritglamguts.org/teen-subscription-box

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.