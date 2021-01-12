Lansing Community College offers multiple career and trade learning options
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College is one of the premier community colleges in the state. With the pandemic, many people have been faced with unemployment and career changes but are in need of some guidance.
Read to see the various career and trade learning/certification opportunities available at Lansing Community College:
- Center for Manufacturing Excellence offers credentialed training in advanced manufacturing. Interested applicants can learn about welding, robotics, and precision machining.
- Digital Skills Training Course can serve as a refresher course for aspiring business owners or professionals who want to know how to utilize free Google resources and digital platforms for continued success
- Small Business Development Center helps business owners gain working knowledge and practices to build sustainable, scalable businesses
- Information Technology Training will help IT professionals or those interested in information technology learn even more about an exciting profession
- MIOSHA Training Institute Bootcamp is for those who want to learn about workforce health regulations through certification
- Continuing Education for Healthcare Professionals courses are there for healthcare workers to develop more skills in EMS, CPR, first aid, and dementia care
- The Early College provides high school students with an opportunity to earn up to 60 college credits without going into debt. Apply by April 5, 2021.
- The Corrections Officer Academy training is a 4-week, 160-hour interactive and intensive certificate-granting program
- The Certified Nursing Assistant state-approved curriculum will prepare an individual to be a nurse aide
- The LCC Center for Cybersecurity Education is a great resource to learn about IT and cybersecurity
