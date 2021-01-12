Advertisement

Lansing asks for National Guard ahead of Capitol protest

In previous years, the days between election and inauguration in America have been largely uneventful
((Source: WMBF))
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing City Council President Peter Spadafore has requested the National Guard be present at the state Capitol ahead of the armed protest that is planned there for later this week.

Spadafore says he wrote a letter to Mayor Andy Schor, asking that a request for the Guard’s presence be sent to Governor Whitmer.

Spadafore said in a public Facebook post, “Today I sent a letter to Mayor Andy Schor requesting that he work with the Lansing Police Department, the Michigan State Police and the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office to request that Governor Gretchen Whitmer deploy the Michigan National Guard to our city to ensure that any First Amendment activities remain peaceful and that the safety of our residents and home be maintained. After the horrific events we all saw unfold in our nation’s capital last week, we must be prepared for the worst.”

Shortly thereafter Mayor Schor responded with a public statement, agreeing with Spadafore.

Mayor Schor said, “Today, in agreement with Lansing City Council President Peter Spadafore, I made an official request to Governor Gretchen Whitmer to activate and have ready the Michigan National Guard in the event of violence stemming from scheduled protests at the Michigan State Capitol. The request was for the National Guard to assist Lansing Police if a violent disturbance in the downtown area surrounding the Capitol building occurs.”

In previous years, the days between election and inauguration in America have been largely uneventful, focusing on the various cabinet picks of the President-Elect. This year, in the wake of insurrection at the nation’s Capitol, after alleged terrorist plots to kidnap Governor Whitmer and as President Trump refuses to concede that he lost a fair election in defiance of the ruling of dozens of federal judges, security at the nation’s seats of leadership is a major concern.

Already the FBI has warned of the potential for violence at State capitals over the next week. Given that Michigan’s own Capitol building was occupied by armed protesters within the last year, and was shut down due to a bomb threat within the last week, upgrading the security in the knowledge that more tumultuous events may be coming is a position being taken by many lawmakers.

Posted by Peter Spadafore on Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sources: Governor Whitmer could extend indoor dining ban, set to reopen Feb. 1
Michigan plans to charge ex-Governor Snyder in Flint water probe
U.S. House of Representatives
House urges Pence to help oust Trump; impeachment next
Attorney General Nessel reacts to court ruling in election lawsuits
McLaren Flint hospital
CDC letter: McLaren Flint Hospital has spread Legionnaires’ disease for 10+ years

Latest News

Lansing Police Department asking for help in finding burglary suspect
Mid-Michigan lawmakers react to open-carry ban at Michigan Capitol
Government transparency is top priority for House Republicans in 2021
Opioids in Michigan.
Nessel joins bipartisan coalition of AGs pushing FDA to examine progress in opioid fight
Michigan's House of Representatives approved COVID stimulus package Monday.
Republican leaders stand by Capitol security measures
Former Gov. Rick Snyder testified about actions people took before and during the Flint water...
Michigan plans to charge Rick Snyder for Flint Crisis