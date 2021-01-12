Lansing asks for National Guard ahead of Capitol protest

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing City Council President Peter Spadafore has requested the National Guard be present at the state Capitol ahead of the armed protest that is planned there for later this week.

Spadafore says he wrote a letter to Mayor Andy Schor, asking that a request for the Guard’s presence be sent to Governor Whitmer.

Spadafore said in a public Facebook post, “Today I sent a letter to Mayor Andy Schor requesting that he work with the Lansing Police Department, the Michigan State Police and the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office to request that Governor Gretchen Whitmer deploy the Michigan National Guard to our city to ensure that any First Amendment activities remain peaceful and that the safety of our residents and home be maintained. After the horrific events we all saw unfold in our nation’s capital last week, we must be prepared for the worst.”

Shortly thereafter Mayor Schor responded with a public statement, agreeing with Spadafore.

Mayor Schor said, “Today, in agreement with Lansing City Council President Peter Spadafore, I made an official request to Governor Gretchen Whitmer to activate and have ready the Michigan National Guard in the event of violence stemming from scheduled protests at the Michigan State Capitol. The request was for the National Guard to assist Lansing Police if a violent disturbance in the downtown area surrounding the Capitol building occurs.”

In previous years, the days between election and inauguration in America have been largely uneventful, focusing on the various cabinet picks of the President-Elect. This year, in the wake of insurrection at the nation’s Capitol, after alleged terrorist plots to kidnap Governor Whitmer and as President Trump refuses to concede that he lost a fair election in defiance of the ruling of dozens of federal judges, security at the nation’s seats of leadership is a major concern.

Already the FBI has warned of the potential for violence at State capitals over the next week. Given that Michigan’s own Capitol building was occupied by armed protesters within the last year, and was shut down due to a bomb threat within the last week, upgrading the security in the knowledge that more tumultuous events may be coming is a position being taken by many lawmakers.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.