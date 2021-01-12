Heumann Interest: Tyler Holtz is piling up numbers at DeWitt

DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - Mention Dewitt football and the first think you think of is success. Watch Dewitt football and the first thing you notice is how prolific the offense is.

That’s in part because head coach Rob Zimmerman is also the offensive coordinator, and his quarterback is always the trigger guy. Meet this year’s Mr. Trigger: Tyler Holtz:

“He’s just so driven to be successful and is willing to do whatever it takes from a work standpoint to improve and get to where he wants to be and it’s not only on the football field,” Zimmerman said. “He’s the same way academically. He’s a 4.0 student. He’s just a very motivated young man and I think that work ethic is what separates him from everybody else.”

Holtz says he’s always taken the game seriously.

“I’ve kind of always taken it seriously. Ever since I was little,” Holtz said. “I just loved throwing the football around.”

Holtz is still throwing the football around: Ask any of the panthers’ opponents. He is piling up numbers that may never be duplicated, unless maybe by Holtz since he’s only a junior. He’s passed for more than 2,100 yards and has fired 32 touchdown passes.

Having lived in DeWitt since the age of three, Holtz said he’s had his eye on joining the football team for awhile.

“It’s crazy, I mean it’s been something I’ve always wanted to do,” Tyler said. “So I’ve kind of been preparing for taking a role my junior and it’s just what I’ve always wanted to do.”

This tradition-rich DeWitt football program has had a number of star quarterbacks over the years, and Tyler Holtz fits right in. He may be, in fact, at the top of the list.

