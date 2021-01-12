Advertisement

East Lansing Police Oversight Commission pushes for reform and mental health awareness

(WILX)
By Diamond Daniels
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Monday night, the study committee held a meeting for the independent Police Oversight Commission. The East Lansing City Council created a study group last year tasked with developing guidelines for a new Police Oversight Commission.

This came after one of its police officers was accused of using too much force during a traffic stop last February.

They were able to speak with experts and ask challenging questions regarding mental health.

They also viewed presentations from the Mental Health Association of Michigan and the Community Mental Health Association of Michigan. They emphasized training officers on how to conduct mental health interventions and how to identify a crisis.

Members of the study stay they plan to vote on new police reform guidelines sometime in the near future.

City council member Lisa Babcock said she supports the use of the Oversight Committee.

She wants to make sure the council gets a full look at what’s happening inside the police department.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson County Sheriff warns of new scam
Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan....
The Latest: Trump issues emergency declaration for inaugural
Attorney General Nessel reacts to court ruling in election lawsuits
Restrictions on indoor dining in Michigan are set to expire Friday.
Fink calls for state to allow indoor dining
Porch pirate in Delta Township
Delta Township porch pirate

Latest News

Jordan Lee Cook, 22 of Lansing, was arrested for assault after wielding a machete at a MSP...
Lansing man arrested for assault after wielding a machete at a trooper
Grand Haven psychologist William Kooistra has lost his license. In May, Kooistra was sentenced...
Grand Haven psychologist’s license suspended
U.S. HHS grants Governor Whitmer’s request to release vaccines held by Trump administration
The Shyft Group, formerly known as Spartan Motors, is bringing hundreds of new jobs to the...
Hundreds of new jobs coming to Lansing region with Shyft Group expansion
Lansing schools join CADL’s student initiative