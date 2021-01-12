East Lansing Police Oversight Commission pushes for reform and mental health awareness

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Monday night, the study committee held a meeting for the independent Police Oversight Commission. The East Lansing City Council created a study group last year tasked with developing guidelines for a new Police Oversight Commission.

This came after one of its police officers was accused of using too much force during a traffic stop last February.

They were able to speak with experts and ask challenging questions regarding mental health.

They also viewed presentations from the Mental Health Association of Michigan and the Community Mental Health Association of Michigan. They emphasized training officers on how to conduct mental health interventions and how to identify a crisis.

Members of the study stay they plan to vote on new police reform guidelines sometime in the near future.

City council member Lisa Babcock said she supports the use of the Oversight Committee.

She wants to make sure the council gets a full look at what’s happening inside the police department.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.