Detroit Frankie’s Wood Fired Brick Oven has some fun options for you

Looking for some unique pizza options?
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -It’s National Pizza Week and we celebrated the big week by stopping by Detroit Frankie’s Wood Fired Brick Oven in Lansing. They’ve got some unique options on their menu including a Chicken and Waffle Pizza, a Coney Dog Pizza, a Cuban Pizza and they even have brussels sprouts!

