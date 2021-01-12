Detroit Frankie’s Wood Fired Brick Oven has some fun options for you
Looking for some unique pizza options?
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -It’s National Pizza Week and we celebrated the big week by stopping by Detroit Frankie’s Wood Fired Brick Oven in Lansing. They’ve got some unique options on their menu including a Chicken and Waffle Pizza, a Coney Dog Pizza, a Cuban Pizza and they even have brussels sprouts!
Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.