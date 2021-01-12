County-by-county breakdown of vaccine availability

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Now that vaccines are becoming more readily available throughout Michigan, some counties are moving ahead with administering the COVID-19 vaccines to the next phase of recipients. Find out where your county stands.

Barry-Eaton County

Barry-Eaton District Health Department (BEDHD) is vaccinating high-risk healthcare workers, Emergency Medical Services, and other healthcare workers with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. BEDHD received initial doses of the Moderna vaccine on Dec. 21. Frontline staff at BEDHD began receiving first doses of the vaccine to prepare for upcoming mass vaccination efforts. Additional vaccines will be provided to first responders and other members of vaccine distribution Phase 1-A.

Calhoun County

Scheduling appointments for seniors at the phone number 269-441-0912. However, due to extremely high call volumes, clinics are filling fast and there could be a delay in scheduling.

This is only for seniors 65+; information about other vaccine opportunities for essential workers will be published as it becomes available.

Clinton County

Ingham County

The health department has scheduled COVID-19 vaccination appointments for more than 12,000 people but demand exceeds availability.

People age 70 and older account for most of the newly scheduled appointments followed by teachers and staff working in pre-kindergarten through high school and child care workers. Health care workers were previously vaccinated with 3,057 getting the vaccine from ICHD between December 21 and January 6. These groups represent the 1A and parts of the 1B prioritization groups set by the State of Michigan. Michigan announced the opening of the 1B group on Wednesday.

Ionia County

Jackson County

Vaccination of the first group, 1A, is still underway. “The amount of vaccine received in Jackson County has not allowed us to provide a vaccine yet for all who want it in those groups,” said Rashmi Travis, Health Officer for the Jackson County Health Department. “The need to target the appropriate groups and ensure that the correct amount of supplies and vaccine are available means everyone receiving a vaccine will need to have an appointment.”

