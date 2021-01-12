Confusion over false address changes in Okemos

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Roughly 40 residents received a letter over the weekend that said their addresses would be changed from Okemos to Williamston.

The post office sent out the letter, saying the local government asked for the change. But Meridian Township Manager Frank Walsh says that’s simply not true.

“People were starting to ask questions about does this change my emergency response, my taxes, my school district, my voter registration and all of that,” Walsh said. “It’s very unnerving for residents to have to go through the whole task especially during COVID of changing their address.”

Walsh said the post office has rescinded its decision and they will let people know they do not need to change their address.

