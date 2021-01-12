City Rescue Mission of Lansing continues to fight homelessness amid pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With homeless numbers on the rise amid the pandemic, The City Rescue Mission of Lansing is working to expand their men’s shelter by 50%.

The Rescue Mission recently purchased buildings 603 and 605 next to their current shelter on East Michigan Ave.

The project will be an expansion of their current building which will provide more beds and even some private rooms.

According to Executive Director Mark Criss says he doesn’t see the homeless numbers coming back down anytime soon.

“I think we see an increasing need right now. I think especially in the near future we’re going to see people that are precariously housed,” he said. “Can we help them? Are they going to become homeless? Can we help them before they become homeless?”

The plans which were submitted to the City for approval include 18 private rooms, a common bathroom and laundry area. Men can rent the rooms at a rate which they can afford.

“This allows them to have an environment where they have the social environment but also some accountability from the City of Rescue Mission Lansing,” said Criss.

The project is expected to begin in 2022. The organization is accepting donations to help with the project on their website.

