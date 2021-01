TORONTO (WILX) - The border to Canada will be closed to non-essential travel through Feb. 21, according to an announcement by Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair. The decision was made in an attempt to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 cases in Canada.

We are extending restrictions on non-essential travel with the United States until February 21st, 2021. Our Government will continue to ensure the safety of Canadians against #COVID19 and base our decisions on the best public health advice available. — Bill Blair (@BillBlair) January 12, 2021

