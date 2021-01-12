Bills Looking to Add Depth

-ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - The Buffalo Bills have signed running back Devonta Freeman to their practice squad to add veteran depth after placing rookie Zack Moss on injured reserve. Freeman is a seventh-year player who was released by the New York Giants last week. Moss suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the Bills’ 27-24 wild-card playoff victory over the Colts last Saturday. Freeman is eligible to begin practicing this week, though it’s unclear if he’ll be up to speed in time for Buffalo’s divisional-round game against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday.