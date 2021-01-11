Advertisement

Wood and Associates has been helping families in Michigan for years

They specialize in child custody, divorce, wills and trusts
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Wood and Associates specializes in child custody, divorce, wills and trusts. They have offices in Lansing, Battle Creek and Grand Rapids and have been helping families in Michigan for years. Their attorneys say they have a passion for helping people and are available outside the normal 9-5 office hours. Here’s your chance to get to know, Paul Umlauf, an attorney for Wood and Associates.

