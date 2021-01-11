Advertisement

Washington Monument access shut down, citing threats surrounding inauguration

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 12:30 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The National Park Service is shutting down public access to the Washington Monument until Jan. 24, citing threats surrounding Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The agency said Monday that it was implementing the temporary closure “in response to credible threats to visitors and park resources.”

Park officials say that groups involved in last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol are continuing to “threaten to disrupt” Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20. As a result, officials are shutting down tours at the Washington Monument beginning Monday, running through Jan. 24.

They say they may also institute some temporary closures to roads, parking areas and restrooms on the National Mall and could extend the closures “if the conditions persist.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson County Sheriff warns of new scam
Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan....
The Latest: Trump issues emergency declaration for inaugural
Attorney General Nessel reacts to court ruling in election lawsuits
Restrictions on indoor dining in Michigan are set to expire Friday.
Fink calls for state to allow indoor dining
Porch pirate in Delta Township
Delta Township porch pirate

Latest News

Jordan Lee Cook, 22 of Lansing, was arrested for assault after wielding a machete at a MSP...
Lansing man arrested for assault after wielding a machete at a trooper
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump, including Aaron...
FBI arrests fur-wearing NYC man on Capitol riot charges
Lottery players will have a shot Tuesday night at the eighth-largest jackpot in U.S. history...
Mega Millions $625M jackpot largest in nearly 2 years
Augusta National says the club intends to allow a limited number of spectators for the Masters...
Masters plans for a limited number of spectators in April
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., left, poses during a ceremonial swearing-in with Rep....
Third lawmaker in lockdown tests positive for COVID-19