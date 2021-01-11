UIA Update: Michigan begins paying $300 supplemental benefit payments

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This weekend, the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) began issuing $300 weekly Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (PUC) payments to roughly 365,000 claimants on regular state unemployment insurance (UI) and Extended Benefit programs.

The PUC supplement, payable from Dec. 27, 2020 through March 13, 2021, provides an additional $300 per week to all eligible recipients who receive at least $1 for the week. It will be paid automatically after claimants certify, so they won’t need to take any action to receive this additional weekly benefit.

The additional payment comes as a result of an extension of the federal COVID-19 relief package passed in December.

“The UIA team worked tirelessly to ensure that Michigan was one of the first states to implement the PUC program,” said Liza Estlund Olson, acting director of UIA. “And now that we’ve received additional USDOL guidance we remain committed to implementing the remaining federal PUA and PEUC programs as quickly possible to get money out the door. These workers should rest assured that they will not miss out on any benefits and will receive every dollar they are entitled to once the programs are fully implemented.”

