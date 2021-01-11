Advertisement

Times Set For Area Football Teams’ Games This Saturday

File image
File image(Gray Media)
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Times have been announced for the Saturday football games involving the four mid Michigan high school teams still alive in the state tournament. Portland St. Pat’s faces Powers North Central in the division two eight man championship game at 2pm at the Legacy Center in Brighton. In 11 man play, DeWitt hosts Muskegon in a division three semi-final at 1pm Saturday, but the location might be moved to a nearby site with artificial turf. No final decision has been made. In division four Williamston will face Detroit Country Day at 1pm Saturday at Okemos High School. And in division five, defending state champion Lansing Catholic will play at Frankenmuth. State title games will be played the following Friday and Saturday at Detroit’s Ford Field.

