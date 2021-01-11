Sexual Assault Kit Initiative leads to felony charges in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - 28-year-old Brad Allen Risner is headed to trial in federal court; accused of sexual assault in Jackson County after a decade-old rape kit was finally tested.

It’s the first case in Ingham and Jackson County’s joint Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) to clear and investigate untested rape kits.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka says he’s proud of the work the entire team has put in so far.

“This was 10 years old so you can imagine trying to track down a victim, track down other witnesses and put that all together,” said Jarzynka.

SAKI has provided them more resources to investigate cold cases. They have a special attorney general, detectives, and community-based advocates from both counties.

“This whole really rape kit initiative started a few years back when Wayne County prosecutor Kim Worthy discovered over 10,000 untested rape kits,” said Jarzynka. ”And so, started a whole movement to try to push to get rape kits tested on a timely basis. And so she had asked that all the different counties look at if they had any untested rape kits.”

Jackson County discovered they had 70 untested rape kits in their own backlog. After finally testing them all, the task is now going through all of the evidence to see if they can bring any alleged sexual predators to justice.

“To be able to have a team that’s specifically dedicated to pursuing these cases is just it when I say invaluable I mean that, because they can spend that additional time that you need to dig into old cases and to follow up on witnesses and perhaps, find out some new witnesses that are critical to not only solving the case but be able to build a case to charge and prosecute successfully,” said Jarzynka.

Prosecutor Jarzynka says this whole initiative is about taking these matters seriously and showing victims what happened to them matters-whether the alleged event happened a day or 10 years ago.

“I love to seek justice for the victims of crime. So it’s not only crimes that happened last week, but crimes that happened you know on this case 10 years ago, that you know we’re, we’re going to look after victims,” he said. “You know, we’re going to do our best to seek justice and do that in a way that’s going to be sensitive to victims, and to let our community know that we’re not going to you know give up on cold cases. We’ve got a person who’s committed a very serious crime we’re sending a message out to those perpetrators, that, you know, we’re still out there, pursuing.”

Risner’s arrest in Jackson County stemmed from an investigation that began in Kalamazoo County, with that county’s sexual assault kit initiative.

Risner is currently charged with criminal sexual conduct and awaits trial in both Kalamazoo County and Calhoun County.

