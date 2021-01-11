Advertisement

Open carry of guns banned at Michigan Capitol building

By Jake Draugelis, Cody Butler and Kylie Khan
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday the Michigan State Capitol Commission revisited the issue of whether or not to ban the open carry of firearms inside the Capitol building, voting this time in favor of the ban.

The question was originally taken up in April of 2020, after an armed group forced their way inside Michigan’s Capitol while lawmakers were present, but at the time no ban was put in place. The question was taken up again Monday, in light of the recent attempted insurrection in Washington D.C. This time, the ban passed.

The new rules prevent the open carrying of firearms within the Capitol building, but do not prevent concealed weapons.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer offered public comment on the issue.

“No lawmaker, reporter, staff member, or anyone who works in the Michigan Capitol should fear for their safety at work,” Whitmer said. “But in the past year, we have seen a rapid rise in violent rhetoric and threats to public safety that require our immediate action. In April of 2020, armed protestors stormed the Michigan Capitol and stood in the gallery, long guns in hand, looking to intimidate legislators doing their job to serve the people of Michigan. And last week, we saw an armed insurgency occur in our nation’s capitol. This cannot stand. We must take immediate action to protect everyone who steps foot in our state Capitol.”

Michigan’s Attorney General, Dana Nessel, also commented on the decision.

“Though I appreciate the Commission’s decision today to prohibit the open carry of firearms, it’s only a single step down the long path of reforms that are necessary to make our legislators, state employees and visitors safe in our state Capitol,” said Nessel. “Firearms – whether explicitly visible or concealed by clothing – possess the same capability to inflict injury and harm on others and only banning open carry does little to meaningfully improve the safety and security of our Capitol. I urge the Commission or our Legislature to take the proper action and pass the necessary reforms that truly take into account the safety of those visiting and working in our Capitol. Today’s actions are simply not enough to do that.”

