North American International Auto Show to hold 2021 event on M1 Concourse

M1 Concourse (Google Images)
M1 Concourse (Google Images)(WILX)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - On Monday, it was announced by the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) that the 2021 auto show will not go on as planned. Instead, show officials are putting on an auto-centric event called “Motor Bella.”

“Motor Bella” will be focused on technology, mobility, new vehicle debuts, and it will cater to automobile lovers everywhere.

Today we announced we will not hold the 2021 auto show as planned, but instead revealed a “bridge to the future” with an...

Posted by North American International Auto Show on Monday, January 11, 2021

“Motor Bella” will be held from Sept. 21-26, 2021, at the M1 Concourse, which is located at 1 Concourse Dr. in Pontiac.

The M1 Concourse, a state-of-the-art road course, will help NAIAS keep in accordance with COVID-19 protocols while providing a top notch outdoor experience for attendees.

The “Motor Bella” will occur on these dates:

  • Press Preview, Tuesday, Sept. 21
  • AutoMobili-D, Tuesday, Sept. 21 through a half-day Thursday, Sept. 23
  • Industry Preview, Wednesday, Sept. 22 and a half-day Thursday, Sept. 23
  • Public Show, Thursday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 26

