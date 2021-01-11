North American International Auto Show to hold 2021 event on M1 Concourse

PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - On Monday, it was announced by the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) that the 2021 auto show will not go on as planned. Instead, show officials are putting on an auto-centric event called “Motor Bella.”

“Motor Bella” will be focused on technology, mobility, new vehicle debuts, and it will cater to automobile lovers everywhere.

“Motor Bella” will be held from Sept. 21-26, 2021, at the M1 Concourse, which is located at 1 Concourse Dr. in Pontiac.

The M1 Concourse, a state-of-the-art road course, will help NAIAS keep in accordance with COVID-19 protocols while providing a top notch outdoor experience for attendees.

The “Motor Bella” will occur on these dates:

Press Preview, Tuesday, Sept. 21

AutoMobili-D, Tuesday, Sept. 21 through a half-day Thursday, Sept. 23

Industry Preview, Wednesday, Sept. 22 and a half-day Thursday, Sept. 23

Public Show, Thursday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 26

