Michigan reports more than 523,000 coronavirus cases

(Kevin Hagen | AP)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of January 11, Michigan health officials have reported 4,536* new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 47 deaths. The state total now sits at 523,618 cases and 13,401 deaths.

Note: This daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases since Saturday, January 9. 

Clinton County reports 4,020 cases and 49 deaths.

Eaton County reports 4,834 cases and 107 deaths.

Ingham County reports 13,197 cases and 214 deaths.

Jackson County reports 8,099 cases and 182 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 3,106 cases and 61 deaths.

The data is updated daily here.

