Local Girl Scouts get creative to sell cookies
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We may be in the thick of winter, but we are also beginning a new season (a tastier one)
It is officially Girl Scout cookie season!!!!
13-year-old Girl Scout cadet from Holt, Aniela Palmer, and communications manager, Brenna Smith, tell Studio 10 how they are adapting their cookie season and how you can help.
Visit https://www.gshom.org/ for more information on cookie sales and how to become a girl scout.
You can also check out their virtual events on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/GSHOM.
Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.