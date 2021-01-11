Local Girl Scouts get creative to sell cookies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We may be in the thick of winter, but we are also beginning a new season (a tastier one)

It is officially Girl Scout cookie season!!!!

13-year-old Girl Scout cadet from Holt, Aniela Palmer, and communications manager, Brenna Smith, tell Studio 10 how they are adapting their cookie season and how you can help.

Visit https://www.gshom.org/ for more information on cookie sales and how to become a girl scout.

You can also check out their virtual events on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/GSHOM.

