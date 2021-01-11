Lansing Poor People’s Campaign raise awareness on issues low-income families face

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Poor People’s Campaign hosted a car caravan and rally to raise awareness on issues low-income families are facing during the pandemic.

Approximately 80 cars and a total of 100 people supported the campaign driving from Union Missionary Baptist Church to Lansing City Hall.

“It really infuriates me to think that somebody could shut off the water during the middle of a pandemic. It’s just wrong all the way around,” said Founding Organizer of the Metro Lansing Poor People’s Campaign, LaShawn Erby.

Overcharges and water disconnects by the Lansing Board of Water and Light are just one of the reasons Lansing Poor People’s Campaign held a caravan rally on Monday.

However, BWL responded with the following statement, “No BWL residential water customers have been shut-off since the start of the pandemic in March. Additionally, no residential electric or water customers are currently without their utility services. This shut-off moratorium will remain in place until at least April 15, when BWL will reevaluate the state of the community given the status of COVID-19. Whenever shut-offs resume, customers will be provided with ample notice and multiple warnings prior to any service being shut-off,” said BWL Communications Manager, Amy Adamy.

“How the people in the porter apartment are living in unsanitary conditions, death in the city jail, we want to address that,” Erby said.

Erby told News 10 they hope to “raise awareness in the city,” so it will lead to policy changes at the Porter Senior Apartments. She also stated that people are living in poor conditions, with “rats, bed bugs, and roaches.”

“Our hope is that the city will see this and either assess the landlords more fines [or] do something to get the people out of this condition because there’s no reason that people should live this way in a pandemic or even out of a pandemic,” Erby said.

“The people who oversee those situations, there needs to be pressure put on them, this is not an acceptable situation,” said Poor People’s Campaign Supporter, Tom Arthur.

“We have gotten a tremendous amount of support,” Erby said. “We have people signing up wanting to volunteer wanting to get involved to see how they can help. We understand people are not being served like they should and we’re hoping this will improve the conditions for the people.”

On top of the support, their top priority was keeping everyone safe.

“Today, we have come to make sure that the peaceful car caravan that the poor people campaign has organized remains peaceful, uninterrupted, and able to have their right to speak,” said Meta Peace Team Member Linda Tomala.

Along with the caravan, members of the non-profit “Meta Peace Team” showed up in Lansing City Hall on Monday. The group says it is continuing to work toward empowerment through non-violence. They placed themselves in the middle of the protest to try and promote a calm and safe environment.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.