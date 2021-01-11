Advertisement

Lansing City Hall, city facilities to remain closed to public until further notice

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In an effort to preserve the health of staff, as well as to halt the spread of COVID-19 as Michigan awaits the full rollout of the vaccine, Mayor Andy Schor announced on Monday that Lansing’s City Hall, as well as other city facilities, would remain closed to the public until further notice.

The decision came in the form of Executive Order 2021-01, stating that City owned buildings will remain closed to the public until further notice, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. City Hall and City buildings will remain accessible to the public by appointment only.

“The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Ingham County continues to be a concern and restricting the number of people in City facilities will help keep both our City employees and residents healthy,” said Mayor Schor. “We are monitoring the situation closely and working with the Ingham County Health Department to determine when City facilities can safely reopen.”

Currently, the State of Michigan is vaccinating those in group 1-B, which includes members of populations at greater risk, such as older adults and those who work on the frontline of the pandemic. However, there has been a greater demand for vaccinations that can currently be provided with the available supply.

Experts say that it could be well into the springtime before members of the general public may sign up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

