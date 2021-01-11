Advertisement

Jackson College cancels basketball and volleyball seasons

(Jackson College)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the leadership at Jackson College determined that it was best to cancel the men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball seasons.

Back in July, Jackson College transitioned to only close-contact sports for the winter semester. All sports this season have received an NJCAA blanket waiver and will not have the 2020-’21 year count towards their two seasons of eligibility at the two-year level.

“Simply put, with the number of COVID-19 cases and the emergence of a highly contagious strain, we didn’t feel it would be safe for our students,” said Jeremy Frew, vice president of instruction and student services. “We didn’t think there was a safe way to have the seasons.”

For now, a plan is being created for men’s and women’s bowling with the intention to resume spring outdoor sports such as baseball, softball, golf, and soccer.

