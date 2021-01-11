Jackson College cancels basketball and volleyball seasons

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the leadership at Jackson College determined that it was best to cancel the men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball seasons.

Back in July, Jackson College transitioned to only close-contact sports for the winter semester. All sports this season have received an NJCAA blanket waiver and will not have the 2020-’21 year count towards their two seasons of eligibility at the two-year level.

“Simply put, with the number of COVID-19 cases and the emergence of a highly contagious strain, we didn’t feel it would be safe for our students,” said Jeremy Frew, vice president of instruction and student services. “We didn’t think there was a safe way to have the seasons.”

For now, a plan is being created for men’s and women’s bowling with the intention to resume spring outdoor sports such as baseball, softball, golf, and soccer.

For more updates regarding Jackson College, click here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.