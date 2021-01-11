Hudsonville reveals new seasonal ice cream flavors

HOLLAND, Mich. (WILX) - Hudsonville Ice Cream has introduced two new flavors with upcoming holidays in mind.

The first Limited Edition was created to celebrate Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, which is held on the first Saturday in February, set for Feb. 6 this year. Cinnamon French Toast is a caramel cinnamon ice cream with cinnamon shortbread pieces and ribbons of waffle cone and icing.

Another new flavor, Malted Milk Ball, is malt ice cream with chocolate malt balls and ribbons of milk chocolate. The flavor is billed as “a chocolate lover’s dream” to honor Chocolate Lover’s Month in February.

“Our flavor development team has been hard at work dreaming up incredible new flavors for 2021, and Cinnamon French Toast and Malted Milk Ball are two of the most delicious flavors we’ve ever made,” said Rachel Messingschlager of Hudsonville Ice Cream. “We have more new flavors to come later this year, but these two Limited Editions will light up your days during these dark winter months. Not only are these new flavors some of our best, but with some fun holidays on the calendar we’ve given you every reason to give these a try.”

Cinnamon French Toast is currently in the freezer aisles of some major retailers, and Malted Milk Ball will begin to appear in grocery stores in the coming weeks. The two flavors are the first Limited Edition flavors released by Hudsonville this year, and will only be available for a short time while supplies last.

To find stores where Hudsonville Ice Cream is sold near you, click HERE.

