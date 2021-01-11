Delta Township porch pirate

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A woman on Dundee Drive in Delta Township is warning her neighbors of a porch pirate.

The woman wanted to remain anonymous, but sent News 10 photos of a person stealing her lawn decorations.

This happened Saturday night.

Over in Grand Ledge in River City Farms, a couple said their lawn decorations were stolen as well.

A white pickup truck is suspected to be connected to the porch pirate.

The resident in River City Farms said she filed a police report.

