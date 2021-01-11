Advertisement

Bar and restaurant owners implore for restrictions to be lifted

By Jace Harper
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Attorney General’s Office in conjunction with Governor Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services put out a news release on Monday thanking bar and restaurant owners for following the COVID guidelines. In return, the owners asking for the restrictions to be lifted.

The most recent set of COVID restrictions banned indoor dining at bars and restaurants effective until Friday at 11:59 p.m.

The news release cites 32 establishments who have had their liquor licenses suspended for violating the guidelines.

According to Michigan Licensed Beverage Association’s Executive Director Scott Ellis the local restaurant and bar owners cannot sustain the limitations much longer.

Those businesses within the MLBA who have had their liquor licenses suspended for violating the rules were acting out of desperation.

“The one’s that I’ve talked to who are members of ours flat out said, ‘Scott I didn’t know what else to do?’ They knew going in what was going to happen,” said Ellis. “These people have this business that they pay their personal bills, their house and their mortgage out of as well. When they don’t have an income they’re looking for anything they can do to stay alive.”

Ellis said he hopes lawmakers and the health department will take into consideration it’s not just businesses these owners face losing. It could mean the loss of thousands of jobs and even their homes as well.

We reached out to the Michigan Liquor Control Commission but they declined to comment.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson County Sheriff warns of new scam
Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan....
The Latest: Trump issues emergency declaration for inaugural
Attorney General Nessel reacts to court ruling in election lawsuits
Restrictions on indoor dining in Michigan are set to expire Friday.
Fink calls for state to allow indoor dining
Porch pirate in Delta Township
Delta Township porch pirate

Latest News

Grand Haven psychologist William Kooistra has lost his license. In May, Kooistra was sentenced...
Grand Haven psychologist’s license suspended
U.S. HHS grants Governor Whitmer’s request to release vaccines held by Trump administration
The Shyft Group, formerly known as Spartan Motors, is bringing hundreds of new jobs to the...
Hundreds of new jobs coming to Lansing region with Shyft Group expansion
Lansing schools join CADL’s student initiative
Mid-Michigan lawmakers react to open-carry ban at Michigan Capitol
Michigan Capitol Commission bans open carrying in Capitol