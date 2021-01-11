Bar and restaurant owners implore for restrictions to be lifted

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Attorney General’s Office in conjunction with Governor Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services put out a news release on Monday thanking bar and restaurant owners for following the COVID guidelines. In return, the owners asking for the restrictions to be lifted.

The most recent set of COVID restrictions banned indoor dining at bars and restaurants effective until Friday at 11:59 p.m.

The news release cites 32 establishments who have had their liquor licenses suspended for violating the guidelines.

According to Michigan Licensed Beverage Association’s Executive Director Scott Ellis the local restaurant and bar owners cannot sustain the limitations much longer.

Those businesses within the MLBA who have had their liquor licenses suspended for violating the rules were acting out of desperation.

“The one’s that I’ve talked to who are members of ours flat out said, ‘Scott I didn’t know what else to do?’ They knew going in what was going to happen,” said Ellis. “These people have this business that they pay their personal bills, their house and their mortgage out of as well. When they don’t have an income they’re looking for anything they can do to stay alive.”

Ellis said he hopes lawmakers and the health department will take into consideration it’s not just businesses these owners face losing. It could mean the loss of thousands of jobs and even their homes as well.

We reached out to the Michigan Liquor Control Commission but they declined to comment.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.